As Covid cases rise, vaccination of industrial workers underway

“A total of 5000 workers are employed in 240 industrial units in the estate. Of this, 1350 workers who are above the age of 45 years have registered to for vaccination.

Published: 16th April 2021

Health dept is readying the Covid Care Centre facility at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore. | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Industry associations have taken the lead in insulating their workforce from the second wave of Coronavirus infection. On Thursday, Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association (COSIEMA), organised a three-day camp to vaccinate workers in SIDCO industrial Estate, with the support of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and District Industrial Centre.

“A total of 5000 workers are employed in 240 industrial units in the estate. Of this, 1350 workers who are above the age of 45 years have registered to for vaccination. We have planned the drive not only for workers but also their family members. Beneficiaries would be administered Covishield,” said P Nallathambi, president of COSIEMA.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) too conducted a two-day camp from Monday. As many as 3225 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated, said MV Ramesh Babu, president of the association. Around 80 per cent of beneficiaries were workers from the SME sector and the rest were general public, he added.

Meanwhile, CCMC offcials stepped up vigil. On Thursday, crew members of four buses in Gandhipuram were fined Rs 500  each for allowing passengers to travel standing. Of this, two buses belonged  to TNSTC. Also, a restaurant was fined for Rs 1000 for violating norms.

Appeal by mosques
With cases spiking steadily, several mosques in Coimbatore have advised Muslims to break Ramzan fast at home instead of the usual practice of visiting mosques every evening

