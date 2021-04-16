STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses plea to permit devotees to attend Chithirai festival

The judges observed that the decision taken by the government was undoubtedly for the welfare of the public.

Published: 16th April 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

The temple flag marking the beginning of Chithirai Festival is being hoisted by the priests at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

The temple flag marking the beginning of Chithirai Festival is being hoisted by the priests at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking permission for devotees to participate in the Chithirai festival at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Kallazhagar Temple here.

A division bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi, however, refused to allow the PIL. The judges observed that the decision taken by the government was undoubtedly for the welfare of the public.

The litigant GD Manikandan, an advocate from Sivaganga, challenged the G.O. passed by the State on April 8, 2021, through which all festivals and religious congregations in Tamil Nadu were prohibited due to the pandemic, except essential rituals conducted through employees of the respective religious places without participation of devotees.

Manikandan pointed out that movie halls, parks and other places of entertainment are permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Even TASMAC outlets were not banned by the G.O., he added. He prayed the court to direct the authorities to permit at least limited number of devotees to participate in the Chithirai festival through online booking and following Covid-19 protocols.

Due to a rapid spread of the virus, it has become vital to sensitise the public to strictly follow SOPs so that they can be safe, the judges added. Hence the ban on festivals and religious congregations cannot be interfered with, they held and dismissed the PIL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chithirai festival Madras High Court Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple coronavirus Madurai
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp