20-fold rise in Covid cases over one month in Pondy: Health Secretary

According to a research done among 3,000 Covid patients, 20 per cent of them had contracted the virus while visiting markets or marriage functions.

A health workers takes swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pointing out that the number of daily Covid cases had risen by 20 times within a month in the Union Territory, Health secretary Dr T Arun said that 531 people tested positive for the infection on Friday.

"According to a research done among 3,000 Covid patients, 20 per cent of them had contracted the virus while visiting markets or marriage functions. And among them 15 to 17 per cent were aged below 45 years. So, everyone must wear masks and follow social distancing at all times," he said.

Stating that the fatality rate was spiking slightly because even symptomatic patients were avoiding tests and staying at home, Arun said, "Patients are now reaching hospitals at the last moment with severe breathing issues. Among those who succumbed, 70 per cent were brought late to hospitals and they died within 48 hours of admission. Hence, on the onset of any symptoms, patients should take Covid tests. We have arranged Covid focus centres for this. The tests can also be taken at primary health centres."

"We had initially planned the vaccine camps for days. Due to the huge support from public, we decided to extend it for four more days. The doses will be provided at these camps till Sunday. As many as 53,000 people received the jab in the past five days. We have vaccine stock and those aged above 45 can take the dose at these centres between 10 am and 5 pm," he added.

