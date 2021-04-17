A startup solution to ICU bed shortage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Covid situation turns grim and hospitals across the country are struggling with a shortage of ICU beds, a start-up providing contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, Dozee, is trying to ease the pressure.

Dozee is helping to convert any bed into a step-down ICU in under two minutes and enables RPM. In the last two weeks alone, over 15 hospitals have signed up with Dozee across India, and currently, over 4,000 Covid High Dependency Unit beds are being monitored.

“With the second wave spreading on a larger scale, hospitals are now adopting RPM and new AI technologies. RPM significantly reduces the risks of in-person contact, managing staff shortages, and providing people with an alternative to the traditional forms of medical consultations. We are committed to providing our technology and closely working with hospitals,” said Mudit Dandwate, CEO & co-founder, Dozee.

A contactless vitals monitor, Dozee Pro, equipped with sensor, communication pod and cloud-based patient monitoring tool, captures real-time body vitals, and provides round the clock monitoring. Dozee has also set up a patient monitoring cell within hospitals to ensure 24X7 on-ground support and alert escalation.