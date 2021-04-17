Counting centres get Covid ready

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To handle counting of votes effectively in the State during the pandemic, a review meeting was held under the chair of HR Srinivasa, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, Madhusudan Gupta, Secretary of Election Commission of India (ECI), with Satyabrata Sahoo, CEO, Tamil Nadu, and District Election Officers. Various challenges and arrangements that have to be established in the State’s 75 earmarked counting centres were discussed in the meeting, said sources.