STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Date palms, an alternative crop in Delta district

Walk into this farm at Therkupoigainallur in Nagapattinam district and you will be surprised to see the uncommon date palms being cultivated, a first in the entire district.

Published: 17th April 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Officials from agriculture department lauding farmer V Thangarasu from Therkupoigainallur for date palm cultivation: Express/Antony Fernando

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Walk into this farm at Therkupoigainallur in Nagapattinam district and you will be surprised to see the uncommon date palms being cultivated, a first in the entire district. V Thangarasu (64) has become the first person in Nagapattinam to raise the tree, becoming an inspiration even to the Agriculture Department to raise the tree in Delta district, officials said.

So far, date palms have been cultivated in Dharmapuri, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

"I learnt about date palm cultivation through on-line resources. I planted around 60 saplings of yellow barhi dates in my garden three years ago. The saplings have grown over six feet and have started to bear fruits. I expect a yield of at least 150 kg from each tree by next year," said Thangarasu.

According to officials, Thangarasu has planted saplings with a gap of 24 feet between each. He is also cultivating other types of crops in the bund. He is watering the date palm trees twice a month and is applying organic fertilizers. A kg of yellow barhi dates cost around `300 in the market, and Thangarasu is expecting over `20 lakh every year from the harvest.

His fellow villagers are excited about his efforts and the gains he is making. T Aasaithambi, an ex-serviceman from the village, said, "Farmers usually cultivate vegetables in our village. It is good to see Thangarasu introducing an alternative crop. Other farmers will also try to follow his example."

Thangarasu has bought date palm saplings at a cost of `4,000 per sapling from Nizamuddin Saliah, a date palm farmer in Dharmapuri. Nizamuddin Saliah, from Ariyankulam said, "I had been importing five different saplings from West Asian countries and selling them across India. It is good to know that the cultivation is doing well in the delta district."

S Panneerselvam, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department in Nagapattinam, said, "Nagapattinam district is a cyclone-prone. Date palm trees are more resistant to such natural calamities. They may seem costlier during the initial stages of cultivation. But, the gains during the harvest are worth the effort. Farmers can surely learn from Thangarasu about cultivating date palms as an alternative crop."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
date palms yellow barhi dates
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp