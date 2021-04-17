Doctors fight vaccine rumours, urge people to take the jab

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With rumours flooding social media platforms that actor Vivek had suffered a heart attack after taking a Covid vaccine, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan clarified that multiple tests run on the actor established no link between the two incidents.

One of the main reasons people hesitate to take the jab is the rumour on the vaccine's safety. Reports of blood clots after taking the Astrazeneca vaccine in Europe had also made people in India more hesitant to take any vaccine. Doctors have , however, said that there is no need for any hesitancy as there have been no reported major side effects of either Covishield or Covaxin in India.

"Only about 1 percent of the vulnerable population has been vaccinated so far. In all my prescriptions, I have started writing, 'please vaccinate'. I give my patients a small lecture about the importance of vaccination, especially those with diabetes and hypertension. Social media is fuelling this hesitancy. There have been no adverse effects post vaccination reported in India," said MS Ashraf, former president, IMA.

S Senguttuvan, co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchy, said, "Each and every medicine can cause side effects. Crores of Indians have taken the jab and no serious side effects have been noted as yet. No blood clots have been reported in India post vaccination. Some side effects may be seen in 0.0001 per cent population. However, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The vaccine may not prevent one from testing positive, but you can manage the infection. Don't take positivity as a failure of the vaccine."

Another confusion that exists among people is the timing of the second shot. It began after the Health Ministry changed the timing of the second dose from 28 days to 6-8 weeks. "The Health Ministry changed the duration of the second dose as studies showed that a longer gap yields more efficacy," said Dr Ashraf.

"If you have doubts about the vaccines, you can contact toll free number 104 and speak to doctors. Vaccine is good for your family and the country," said Dr Ram Ganesh.