Eight idols missing from centuries-old temple

Records show that idols of the Aatkondanathar Temple near Thirupattur have been missing since the 1990s

Published: 17th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The Idol Wing officials, on Thursday, registered a case after it came to light that eight idols have been missing from Aatkondanathar Temple in Eraniyur near Thirupattur. The officials said that they came to know about the missing idols when they cross-checked the records of 1990 with that of 1948. “The missing idols include that of Somaskandar, Iskandar, Piriyavidai Amman, Ammbal, Gnanasambandar, Sundaramoorthi, Nithiya Urchava Swami and Nithiya Urchava Ammbal,” they said. 

Sources said that renovation of the temple, one of the oldest in the district, was carried out between 1941 and 44, and in 1948, the record was prepared by the trustees of the temple, authorised by HRCE Board (before formation of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department). “These idols were missing even during the 1990s,” they said. The temple is now maintained HR&CE.

An official said that each idol would be around 2 feet in length and the metal with which they were made of are not mentioned in the record. “The idols may be made of gold, silver, brass, panchaloga or any other metal. It is also not clear whether the idols were stolen, or kept in another location or re-made. The residents claimed that there was no incident of theft in the temple for many years,” he said. Based on a complaint by Executive Officer of the temple, Sumathi, the Idol Wing office in Chennai registered a case under 452 (2), 457 (2) and 380 (2) IPC sections. 

The temple falls under Keelasevalpatti police station limit in Thirupattur sub division in Sivaganga district. Police claimed that they had not received any complaint regarding the idols. But, they added that they are not able to access the old records. 
 

