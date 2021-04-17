STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, Stalin, OPS, Prince of Arcot wish Governor Purohit on birthday

May the Almighty shower you with blessings.” Stalin also wished the Governor good health and peace to serve Tamil Nadu and India.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin and Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali on Friday extended birthday wishes to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Palaniswami sent a bouquet along with a greeting letter to the Governor. Purohit in response extended his gratitude. Panneerselvam, in his message, said, “I convey my heartiest birthday greetings to you. Your rich experience and wisdom are invaluable to our State and you have always been kind enough to guide us all in the right direction at the appropriate juncture. May the Almighty shower you with blessings.” Stalin also wished the Governor good health and peace to serve Tamil Nadu and India.

On the occasion, Prince of Arcot and his wife also extended their birthday wishes. Quoting famous Urdu couplet “Tum salamat raho hazaar baras, Har baras ke ho din pacchas hazaar,” Mohammed Abdul Ali said, “May Almighty Allah grant you health, happiness and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity for many, many years to come, with success and prosperity in your endeavours,” he said in a release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp