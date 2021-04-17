EPS, Stalin, OPS, Prince of Arcot wish Governor Purohit on birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin and Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali on Friday extended birthday wishes to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Palaniswami sent a bouquet along with a greeting letter to the Governor. Purohit in response extended his gratitude. Panneerselvam, in his message, said, “I convey my heartiest birthday greetings to you. Your rich experience and wisdom are invaluable to our State and you have always been kind enough to guide us all in the right direction at the appropriate juncture. May the Almighty shower you with blessings.” Stalin also wished the Governor good health and peace to serve Tamil Nadu and India.

On the occasion, Prince of Arcot and his wife also extended their birthday wishes. Quoting famous Urdu couplet “Tum salamat raho hazaar baras, Har baras ke ho din pacchas hazaar,” Mohammed Abdul Ali said, “May Almighty Allah grant you health, happiness and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity for many, many years to come, with success and prosperity in your endeavours,” he said in a release.