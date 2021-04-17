STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NIT-Tiruchy retains top spot in education quality programme

It was said that NIT Tiruchy was selected for the third edition for their top performance in the earlier two TEQIPs. 

Published: 17th April 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchy had consecutively given top performance among NITs and government institutions selected by government of India’s Ministry of Education in their third Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP - III).

TEQIP - III was implemented for the period 2018 - 2021. An audit towards the performance of NIT Tiruchy was conducted earlier this week by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bandlore’s professor NC Sivaprakash. NIT Tiruchy’s Director Mini Shaji Thomas in a statement said that her institution obtained a 1.03 score on a scale of 3, in the audit and it was top among all NITs and government institutions which
participated in TEQIP - III.

It was said that NIT Tiruchy was selected for the third edition for their top performance in the earlier two TEQIPs. The programme aims at improving education quality in existing institutions. In the third installment, it was said that there was a ‘special consideration for Low Income States and Special Category States and support to strengthen few affiliated technical universities to improve their policy, academic and management practices.’

Towards this, NIT Tiruchy allotted with mentoring Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, (DEBRAIT) Pahargaon, Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands in what was called as a ‘twinning arrangement’. DEBRAIT received support from NIT Tiruchy in compiling Self Assessment Report (SAR) for their National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Also, NIT Tiruchy invited several faculties of the mentee institution to pursue higher studies at their campus and also share laboratories and get trained at their Siemens centre of excellence.

While mentor-mentee twinning is one part, TEQIP III also awarded `7.7 crores to NIT Tiruchy for the institution’s development. It was said to be utilised for procurement of goods, minor civil works, pedagogy development programmes, among other projects. 

Internship in Canada
Several activities were also carried out under TEQIP - III. Through this, around 54  B Tech students visited various universities in Canada for internship between May to July 2019 as part of their Student Mobility Programme

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT-Tiruchy
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp