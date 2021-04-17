NIT-Tiruchy retains top spot in education quality programme

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchy had consecutively given top performance among NITs and government institutions selected by government of India’s Ministry of Education in their third Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP - III).

TEQIP - III was implemented for the period 2018 - 2021. An audit towards the performance of NIT Tiruchy was conducted earlier this week by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bandlore’s professor NC Sivaprakash. NIT Tiruchy’s Director Mini Shaji Thomas in a statement said that her institution obtained a 1.03 score on a scale of 3, in the audit and it was top among all NITs and government institutions which

participated in TEQIP - III.

It was said that NIT Tiruchy was selected for the third edition for their top performance in the earlier two TEQIPs. The programme aims at improving education quality in existing institutions. In the third installment, it was said that there was a ‘special consideration for Low Income States and Special Category States and support to strengthen few affiliated technical universities to improve their policy, academic and management practices.’

Towards this, NIT Tiruchy allotted with mentoring Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, (DEBRAIT) Pahargaon, Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands in what was called as a ‘twinning arrangement’. DEBRAIT received support from NIT Tiruchy in compiling Self Assessment Report (SAR) for their National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Also, NIT Tiruchy invited several faculties of the mentee institution to pursue higher studies at their campus and also share laboratories and get trained at their Siemens centre of excellence.

While mentor-mentee twinning is one part, TEQIP III also awarded `7.7 crores to NIT Tiruchy for the institution’s development. It was said to be utilised for procurement of goods, minor civil works, pedagogy development programmes, among other projects.

Internship in Canada

Several activities were also carried out under TEQIP - III. Through this, around 54 B Tech students visited various universities in Canada for internship between May to July 2019 as part of their Student Mobility Programme