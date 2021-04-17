Short supply? Covid vaccine lines getting longer in Tamil Nadu as state battles second wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/SALEM/ERODE: Thousands of anxious people gathered in long queues across the State on Friday, hoping to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Most of them feared a shortage of vaccines would mean their wait was in vain.

People wait to get the vaccine at

Omandurar Hospital | R Satish Babu

At Chennai’s Omandurar Hospital, more than 1,000 people gathered under the scorching sun, hoping to receive a token at least. But not all were that lucky. Even among those who received tokens, there was uncertainty.

“I arrived at 10 am, and got token number 598. Now, at 3 pm, only 250 people have been vaccinated. I don’t even know if I’ll get the shot today,” complained a 66-year-old who arrived from T Nagar.

He came to the hospital as he heard it was the only place where Covaxin was being administered.

About the same time, another man in line, a 49-year-old from KK Nagar, pointed out that he hadn’t eaten lunch.

“I arrived at 11 am and got token number 601,” he explained. At least 20 people said they came to Omandurar Hospital because it offered Covaxin, and others said they visited the facility because it was popular.

Of the at least 700 people who received tokens, many were told to return the next day. Similar crowds were witnessed at the RGGGH and Stanley Hospital in Chennai, even to receive OP (outpatient) tokens.

Vaccine shortage: TN feels the pinch

People said they visited tertiary hospitals as they didn’t know if the Corporation centres were offering free vaccines in their localities. Dr Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, told Express: “People should not rush to big hospitals. They must take the vaccine wherever it is available near their residence.”

Earlier, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan had told people to avoid crowding.

In Coimbatore, the district administration received 10,000 doses (1,000 vials) of Covishield on Friday, but health department sources expressed doubt over whether it would suffice until the next batch arrives, since 8,000 to 11,000 people are being vaccinated daily.

The district is set to receive a fresh consignment of vaccines by Monday, sources said, though officials said they didn’t know when it would arrive.

“We limited the supply of vaccines to a few health centres fearing a shortage. As of Thursday night, the district had 12,825 doses, of which 5,990 were with private hospitals,” said an official, adding that more doses were distributed after the consignment arrived on Friday morning.

“Once the seal of a vial is broken, the vaccine expires in four hours. It can be used on 10 people, and if there aren’t enough people, it gets wasted,” an official said, adding that the average wastage limit is one per cent per vial.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) dean A Nirmala said they don’t have any shortage of vaccines.

“We are vaccinating about 500 people daily,” she pointed out. COSIEMA (Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association) president P Nallathambi said they have been organising vaccination drives for employees and their family members over the age of 45, but the supply of vaccines reduced in the last few days.

At Kumarasamipatti in Salem, people who sought to get inoculated said there was a shortage of vaccines on Friday. But health officials said there was merely an issue in transporting the vaccines and the problem has been resolved.

On Friday morning, about 30 people from NGO Colony, Gorimedu and Hasthampatti came to the Kumarasamipatti urban PHC to get the jab, but the staff there told them to return on Monday as there was a shortage of the vaccine.

The residents alleged that they were also turned away when they approached the vaccine centres in their localities. District Deputy Director for Health Services Dr Subramani, however, maintained that there was no shortage of vaccines, but only a delay in the doses reaching the Kumarasamipatti centre.

“We received 10,000 vials and sent 5,000 to Attur Health District. We have 3,000 vials in Salem health district. Vaccination has resumed at Kumarasamipatti,” he said.

Health officials said that from January 15 to April 16, 1.41 lakh vials of Covishield were received, and 28,480 of them were sent to Attur Health District.

In a press release, Collector SA Raman said 2,33,733 people received Covishield and 31,507 received Covaxin in Salem, and there is no shortage.

In Erode, the drive was disrupted on Friday, as PHCs and private hospitals didn’t receive stock. District officials said they received 5,000 doses and vaccinated 1,790 people on the day.

A week ago, health officials said about 3,000 people were being vaccinated daily. Now, people are only being vaccinated at major government hospitals such as the Erode GH, Bhavani GH and Gobichettipalayam GH. Staff at private hospitals said they have not received stock for four days now.

“We were not even able to vaccinate those who came for their second dose,” said a doctor at a private hospital.