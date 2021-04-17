STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Take action on security lapses in strongrooms: Stalin to EC

Stalin submitted the representation to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and Satyabrata Sahoo, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday submitted a representation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alle ged lapse of securi t y arrangements in the strongroom where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are kept and urged to take necessary steps to ensure fair security to the voting machines. Stalin submitted the representation to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and Satyabrata Sahoo, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu.

The DMK chief stated that as per the instructions issued by the Commission, “no vehicle, including that of any official or ministers or any other political functionary, should be allowed inside the secured campus, where the EVMs are stored. Alighting points for vehicles should be marked clearly, ahead of the outer security perimeter itself, beyond which it should be a pedestrian zone only.” Despite the instructions, there is a total lack of protocol in many strongrooms in campuses across the State, where the polled EVMs are stored – hopefully safe, he added.

He cited some incidents such as covered vehicles allegedly having been brought inside the premises housing strongrooms at GCT in Coimbatore, Sriram Engineering College in Perumalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Loyola College, Chennai, where the EVMs for various Assembly constituencies have been stored and the officers reasoning them to be “mobile toilets” meant for women police constables despite the colleges possessing enough toilet facilities. In addition, Stalin mentioned the incident of a group reportedly entering a strongroom in a campus in Ramanathapuram with two laptops.

Commotion had erupted at the University College of Engineering, a vote counting centre in the district, after DMK cadre claimed that 31 teachers of the college gained “unauthorised entry” to the premises on Thursday. They termed the incident a “breach of security” arranged for the four strongrooms on the premises. District Election Officer Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, however, told TNIE: “The teachers went to the college to arrange for a few online classes.

Nevertheless, alternative arrangements will be made for them as party cadre have raised objection to their entry.” Stalin, however, claimed that similar incidents occurred in various strongroom premises across the State. He further urged the ECI to take steps to ensure complete safety and security of all the EVMs of the 234 Assembly constituencies – both manually and electronically – without any damage, hacking or tampering in any manner. He also appealed not to allow any unauthorised persons in the vicinity of strongrooms, and to deactivate all WiFi connections in and around such places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Elections Election Commission
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp