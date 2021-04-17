Three arrested for diverting insurance claim money

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch police have arrested three persons for allegedly misappropriating insurance claim funds of around Rs 1.70 crore meant for government hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The arrested persons were identified as Gunasekaran (37) of Tiruvallur and Saravanakumar (32) of Ponneri, both employees of a private insurance company, and Kamal Hasan (36) of Tiruvallur. Police said they had launched a probe based on a complaint filed by the insurance company.

“The two employees allegedly diverted funds to a third-party account bearing the scheme name in a public-sector bank in Tiruvallur using forged documents,” police said. Police have seized Rs 8 lakh, 13 sovereigns jewellery, and a car from the accused.