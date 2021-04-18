STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu announces night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am; complete lockdown on Sundays

Shopping malls, eateries, vegetable and fruit shops, textile and jewellery showrooms, among other commercial establishments must allow 50 per cent customers only till 9.00 pm. 

Published: 18th April 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:42 PM

COVID-19, Coronavirus Testing

COVID-19 test being taken at Koyembedu, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government has announced a partial lockdown between 10 pm and 4 am and full lockdown on Sundays. 

In a statement, the government said that the restriction will be enforced starting Tuesday. The government has also postponed class 12 board exams, besides instructing educational institutions to conduct classes only online. However, the ongoing practical exams will happen as per the schedule.

As part of the Covid-containment efforts, tourist places, beaches, parks would be closed.

The government order said that the IT and ITES companies must function with 50 per cent employees, while the rest would be working from home.

Shopping malls, eateries, vegetable and fruit shops, textile and jewellery showrooms, among other commercial establishments must allow 50 per cent customers only till 9.00 pm. 

On Sundays, it's total lockdown with only essential shops like milk and pharmacies being allowed to function like those selling milk and pharmacies.

Key points on Tamil Nadu COVID-19 restrictions:

1. During the night curfew between 10.00 pm and 4.00 am, private and public buses, taxis, autos and private vehicles will NOT be allowed.

2. Between 10.00 pm and 4.00 am, inter-state and inter-district transport NOT allowed.

3. For inter-state bus transport, the government has said stricter implementation of the protocols must be followed. This includes checking of temperature of the passengers.

4. Between 10.00 pm and 4.00 am, vehicles will be allowed to ply for emergency medical needs and to reach the airports and railway stations. Vehicles involved in transportation of essential items like medical items, milk and fuel will be permitted.

5. Special teams would be set up in all districts to monitor strict adherence to all containment measures. ​ 

​6. Tea shops must not be crowded. Customers must follow physical distancing, wear masks, use hand sanitisers. Owners should ensure adherence.

7. Theatres to continue to function with 50 per cent capacity. Safety protocols must be followed. Theatre owners would be prosecuted for violations.

8. Whlie 50 per cent occupancy will be permitted in restaurants, safety protocols must be strictly enforced.

9. Weddings can happen with not more than 100 people. Safety protocols must be followed. Hall owners would be prosecuted for violations.

10. Strict action would be taken against those who violate the restrictions.

11. Organisations that have planned Kudamuzukkus and festivals must temporarily postponed. No permission would be given.

1​2. The religious events can happen if they have already got permissions (before April 10) and have made arrangements.

13. No new restrictions announced for inter-state travel. The existing regulations will continue in this regard.

14. On Sundays, restaurants will be allowed to serve only takeaways between 6 am and 10 am, 12 noon to 3 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm. Online food delivery services too will be permitted during the same hours.

