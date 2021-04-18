Tamil Nadu: Class 12 state board theory exams pushed, practicals on schedule

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, has indefinitely postponed the Class 12 state board theory examinations which were scheduled to start on May 5.

The ongoing practical examinations which started on Friday will however continue as per schedule. Schools which are in containment zones will have to make arrangements to conduct the exams in other schools.

The government has also said universities, colleges and all other educational institutions should conduct all classes and examinations only online. Summer camps too have been banned in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The Tamil Nadu government had already cancelled the class 10 public exams and promoted all students. The central government too recently cancelled the class 10 CBSE exam and postponed the CBSE class 12 exams. JEE (Main) 2021 has been postponed as well.

