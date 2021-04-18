STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Class 12 state board theory exams pushed, practicals on schedule

Schools which are in containment zones will have to make arrangements to conduct the practical exams in other schools.

Published: 18th April 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Students in exam hall

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, has indefinitely postponed the Class 12 state board theory examinations which were scheduled to start on May 5.

The ongoing practical examinations which started on Friday will however continue as per schedule. Schools which are in containment zones will have to make arrangements to conduct the exams in other schools.

The government has also said universities, colleges and all other educational institutions should conduct all classes and examinations only online. Summer camps too have been banned in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The Tamil Nadu government had already cancelled the class 10 public exams and promoted all students. The central government too recently cancelled the class 10 CBSE exam and postponed the CBSE class 12 exams. JEE (Main) 2021 has been postponed as well.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 Class 12 exams class 12 practical exam
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp