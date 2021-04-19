Mixed reactions from parents, teachers to deferring of JEE

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency postponing the next phase of the Joint Entrance Exam - Main has evoked mixed reactions from parents and teachers. Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalakshi said that while parents are concerned about the rising number of cases, they are also worried about college admissions getting delayed.

“We are glad that at least the practicals are happening on time. Students will, however, not be able to study for board exams through online classes,” she added. The principal of a government aided school in Chennai said,“ Both for vote counting and paper correction, teachers will have to put themselves at risk.

So it is safer to wait till the second wave is tackled.” Concurring, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association leader PK Ilamaran said that all class 12 government students have laptops and the government should simplify exam format by conducting an hour-long MCQs online test.

Meanwhile, the State government has indefinitely postponed class 12 state board theory examinations which were scheduled to start on May 5. The ongoing practical examinations will however continue. Schools which are in containment zones will have to make arrangements to conduct exams in other schools.