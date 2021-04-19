Open book end-semester exams at Anna University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced that its April/May 2021 theory end-semester exams for all even semesters (2, 4 and 6) will be an ‘Open Book Type’ for all UG and PG students in its university departments. The open book exam is, however, not applicable for final-semester students.

While the open book format has been used many times for internal assessments, this will be the first time it is used for end-semester exams, said a senior official from the varsity. However, this is expected to be a one-time measure due to the impact of Covid in the State.

A decision is pending on whether the same would be extended to students in affiliated engineering colleges, said a source, adding that a call would be taken in a couple of days. The exams, though in the open book format, will be held through the online-proctored mode.

The university said the first section of the exam, Part A, for a total of 10 marks, will have five two-mark questions one from each chapter. The second part, for 40 marks, will have five eight-mark questions one from each chapter.