Tamil Nadu in dire shortage of COVID vaccine stock as demand rises

The State has vaccine stock left for just three more days, senior Health Department officials have confirmed to Express.

Published: 19th April 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 04:03 AM

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai.

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre. (Photo | AP)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State has vaccine stock left for just three more days, senior Health Department officials have confirmed to Express. With the footfall at centres increasing rapidly, the 11.5 lakh doses available with the State on April 13, depleted to just 4.33 lakh doses on Sunday.

A record 2.17 lakh people got vaccinated on April 15 and 2.01 lakh people the next day. “There has been a massive increase in vaccination in the past three days and the State needs immediate restocking,” an official said.

Some people who visited Corporation vaccine centres and tertiary hospitals rued that there was a shortage of Covaxin doses, and many could not receive the second dose as well. “I took my Covaxin shot on March 16 and I am awaiting my booster dose. The staff at Corporation’s Communicable Diseases Hospital asked me to come after two days as they don’t have stock now,” a 49-year-old city resident said. 

Even at Omandurar GH, many were turned away on Sunday as the lines were long and tokens ran out for the day. “My Covaxin booster was due on April 14. But there is always huge crowds at Omandurar GH and I can’t find it anywhere else,” said a 55-year-old woman.

Reportedly, it is only the Covaxin doses that are scarce, while Covishield booster is available. “Covaxin jab is administered on a 1:6 ratio to Covishield,” officials said. They also said that new doses may arrive anytime in the next 24 hours, but they did not comment on how many doses would arrive.

