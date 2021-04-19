Two held for sexual assault of minors in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested in the city for sexually harassing minors in separate incidents, police said. According to Tiruvottiyur all-women police, in the first incident, a 33-year-old man was held for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s minor daughter.

The man was in a relationship with a 30-year-old widow. He sexually assaulted the woman’s daughter during his visits to her house, sources said. The incident came to light after the victim revealed it to a relative, who then filed a complaint.

In the other incident, a 24-year-old man from Bargur in Krishnagiri district, befriending a minor girl on social media, got into a relationship with her. The man was found to have allegedly abducted the girl when she went missing on April 11, police said. Both the accused have been remanded.