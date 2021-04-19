Youth 'missing' for three years was murdered, find Tenkasi cops

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Three years after a youth's mother stopped receiving his calls, Tenkasi police found the man had been killed, allegedly by his wife and two others, and buried in the woman's house. The body of the youth, identified as 23-year-old Kaliraj of Arunachalapuram Street in Tenkasi, was exhumed on Saturday. A post-mortem examination was conducted on the spot, police said.

The case came to light recently after Kaliraj's mother Uma filed a complaint with the Tenkasi police. Subsequently, the police conducted investigations and arrested Abhirami, a beautician running a salon in Arunachalapuram, and her alleged accomplices, Murugesan (39) and Manikandan (28).

According to police, Abhirami married Kaliraj in 2017, three years after her husband died. "But soon, the couple's relationship ran into rough weather as she was having extramarital affairs," they said.

Police said Kaliraj suddenly stopped calling Uma in 2018. "Though Uma visited Abhirami's house several times hoping to meet her son, the beautician kept telling her that he was in Tiruppur. When Uma asked for her son's mobile number, Abhirami did not give it. Finally, Uma filed a complaint with the Tenkasi police a couple of days ago," police said. Since the police did not get any clue about Kaliraj's whereabouts, they took Abhirami into custody. Police said that during questioning Abhirami confessed that she had killed Kaliraj with the help of Murugesan and Manikandan as the youth was against her relationships with other people.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tenkasi, Gokula Krishnan said the investigation revealed that the trio had buried Kaliraj's body in Abhirami's house. "After exhuming the body, the doctors carried out a postmortem examination on the spot," he added.