Allow teachers to work on alternate days: Welfare Federation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ERODE: Tamil Nadu Government Employees Teachers Welfare Federation petitioned the School Education Department to allow teachers and non-teaching staff to work on alternate days in the schools on a routine basis.

Speaking to TNIE, Federation president S Arunan said, “Teachers can manage school administration work if the department allows them to work on alternate days. This will also protect them from getting infected with the virus. After election duty, many teachers tested positive for Covid -19 and they are undergoing treatment in the hospitals. Based on the current situation, we are seeking this demand.”

In Erode, the practical examination for class XII State Board students began on Monday. A total of 44,776 students are expected to attend the examinations at 188 centers across the district. The class 12 board examination was postponed in the State.