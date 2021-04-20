Compensation to temple: Govt pulled up 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the State authorities for failing to pay compensation to a temple after acquiring its lands, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday restrained the authorities from taking over any further lands belonging to the temple.

A division bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi gave the direction on a PIL filed by one Sankarapandian last year, over non-payment of compensation to the Navaneethakrishna Swamy temple of Veerakeralamputhur in Tenkasi for the acquisition of nearly three acres of the temple’s land for constructing a taluk office in 2002.

Also noting that the authorities concerned have not filed any counter affidavit in the case so far, the judges further directed the authorities to show cause as to why the court should not order them to return the lands to the temple, including the buildings constructed on them. The judges also warned that if the reply is not satisfactory, the above direction would be issued. The case was adjourned to July 19.