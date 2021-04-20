STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Counting to begin at 8.30 am on May 2: CEO

TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the State Election Department has been sending reports to the EC on a daily basis (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counting of votes polled in EVMs and postal ballots for the Assembly polls will begin simultaneously at 8.30 am on May 2.

“About 14 to 30 tables will be put for counting considering number of EVMs and votes polled in each constituency. In compliance with the Election Commission’s directions, District Electoral Officers and Returning Officers will finalise the number of tables,” Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.

Explaining the safety precautions in view of second wave of the pandemic, Sahoo said every person in the counting centre will be provided with face shield, mask, gloves for both hands and sanitisers. “As of now, there is no instruction from the ECI to conduct Covid test for government staff who will be engaged in counting.”

To a query on the action taken on a complaint of DMK chief MK Stalin who raised concerns about the safety of EVMs at strong rooms, Sahoo reiterated that the EVMs cannot be tampered with under any circumstances. “Reports were received from DEOs and there was no violation of poll panel guidelines.”
He said a total of 235 observers will supervise the counting process. “VVPAT slips will be counted at five booths in each Assembly segment.”

In case EVMs faced any technical glitches, Sahoo said such machines will be kept aside till completion of counting of votes polled in all other EVMs. “If the difference of votes between top two candidates is less than the votes polled in the defunct EVM, then VVPAT slips will be counted.”

Comments

