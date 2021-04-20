Long-distance buses set to be day services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the government introducing a night curfew between 10 pm and 4 am from Tuesday, long distance buses of both government and private operators will be operated only during daytime. However, special trains and workmen specials in Chennai suburban routes will continue as per the schedule.

Departure timings of SETC buses that cater to long-distance travellers have been altered in such a way that the last bus reaches its destination by 9.30 to 9.40 pm, thereby giving commuters 20 to 30 minutes to reach their homes.

Transport Secretary C Samayamoorthy said the last bus service to every major destination will be displayed at bus stands across the State. “Collectors have been ordered to publicise the details of bus schedules in every district. Bus schedules have been altered considering the time taken by commuters to reach their homes,” he said, adding that, since 80 per cent of TNSTC fleet is operated during day hours, there will be no major changes in mofussil services.

After the government allowed buses to run with full capacity in December last year, over 75 per cent of the fleet of transport undertakings resumed operation. And after the curbs against ‘standing travel’ in buses, over 95 per cent of the fleet was put into operation. “Presently, we will resume buses as per the regular schedule. Services of SETC and TNSTC will be increased depending on patronage,” added Samayamoorthy.

According to official sources, bus services for Tiruchy will be operated from CMBT till 3 pm. Similarly, buses to Madurai and Tirunelveli will be operated before 1 pm and 11 am respectively. Meanwhile, Southern Railway announced that the special trains will continue to run as per the time table. “Autos, call taxis and private vehicles have been allowed to ferry people to and from railway stations and airports. Hence, commuters who arrive before 4 am at Tambaram, Chennai Egmore and Central stations can avail the services of autos.”

What the night curfew means for your travel

By train

Travellers should choose a train which arrives at destination station after 4 am

If you alight at en-route stations such as Villupuram, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Chengalpattu and Salem before 4 am, you can use your own vehicle to return home

Autos/call taxies at stations may charge higher fare

Proof of train travel is mandatory

However, workmen suburban specials will run up to 11.30 pm

By bus

You should board the bus considering the travel time taken to reach your home from the bus stand. If it takes 20 minutes by auto, commuters should board the bus which arrives at the destination between 9 and 9.30 pm

Waive road tax: operators

Private bus operators have demanded that the State government waive off road tax for six quarterly periods. The association said the operators have incurred a loss of Rs 480 crore due to pandemic restrictions since last year and demanded 50% waiver of road tax for the current quarter.

Reschedule or get refunds: SETC

Chennai: SETC on Monday announced that commuters who reserved tickets for travelling in its night services can reschedule their travel. In a statement, transport department said commuters either can reschedule their travel to a different date or can cancel the tickets. “For those who booked tickets through mobile application, refund will be processed automatically,” said a press note