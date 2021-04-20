STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mansoor Ali Khan booked for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 vaccine

While Mansoor Ali Khan is learnt to have moved a court seeking anticipatory bail, a senior police officer said the accused will be arrested soon.

Published: 20th April 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police on Monday booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 vaccine. The case pertains to the statements the actor made linking Covid 19 vaccine and actor Vivekh's death.

While Mansoor Ali Khan is learnt to have moved a court seeking anticipatory bail, a senior police officer said the accused will be arrested soon.

On Friday, while addressing the media outside a private hospital in Vadapalani where actor Vivekh was admitted, he claimed that there was no clarity about the ingredients of the vaccine and blamed the Health
Secretary for misleading people.

Mansoor also commented that mediapersons should not wear masks. He said that the government is forcing people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. "If Vivekh had not taken the vaccine, he would have lived. During my election campaign I have slept on the streets, shared food with beggars and I haven't contracted the virus. Masks shouldn't be made compulsory by the government,” he had said.

A complaint was filed by a health officer of the Chennai corporation seeking action against the actor for his comments. Based on this, the Vadapalani police booked the actor under three IPC sections - Section
153 (Wantonly giving provocation), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505 (1)(b) (intent to cause fear to the public) of IPC. The police have also invoked the Epidemics Act and Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, on Monday the actor approached a court for anticipatory bail and it is learnt that the counsel of the state had pleaded the court not to entertain the plea since the actor's remarks were irresponsible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansoor Ali Khan COVID 19 vaccine Coronavirus
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp