Mansoor Ali Khan booked for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 vaccine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police on Monday booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 vaccine. The case pertains to the statements the actor made linking Covid 19 vaccine and actor Vivekh's death.

While Mansoor Ali Khan is learnt to have moved a court seeking anticipatory bail, a senior police officer said the accused will be arrested soon.

On Friday, while addressing the media outside a private hospital in Vadapalani where actor Vivekh was admitted, he claimed that there was no clarity about the ingredients of the vaccine and blamed the Health

Secretary for misleading people.

Mansoor also commented that mediapersons should not wear masks. He said that the government is forcing people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. "If Vivekh had not taken the vaccine, he would have lived. During my election campaign I have slept on the streets, shared food with beggars and I haven't contracted the virus. Masks shouldn't be made compulsory by the government,” he had said.

A complaint was filed by a health officer of the Chennai corporation seeking action against the actor for his comments. Based on this, the Vadapalani police booked the actor under three IPC sections - Section

153 (Wantonly giving provocation), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505 (1)(b) (intent to cause fear to the public) of IPC. The police have also invoked the Epidemics Act and Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, on Monday the actor approached a court for anticipatory bail and it is learnt that the counsel of the state had pleaded the court not to entertain the plea since the actor's remarks were irresponsible.