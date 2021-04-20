‘Outsiders’ taking care of Covid patients in Coimbatore's ESI hospital

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A security lapse that could blow the lid off an organised racket was reported in the ESI hospital, a designated Covid hospital, on Monday when persons not related to patients were found taking care of them for monetary benefits.

Singanallur police removed 17 paid attenders and detained one for inquiry following a compliant from the Resident Medical Officer.

Highly-placed sources said the issue came to light when the hospital administration received a complaint from a patient that outsiders were demanding money to care for them.

Sources added the group targeted elderly, well-to-do patients who did not have anyone for support and took money to help them.

Dean of the hospital Dr M Raveendran told TNIE, “The attenders are brought inside by Covid-19 patients who do not have anyone for support. Hospital staff could not detect them as they worked in shifts. We suspect the problem has been there for a while as the persons managed to evade detection and stayed in the campus without the knowledge of authorities.”

The hospital now plans to issue tags to patients to identify outsiders entering the hospital.

The paid attenders allegedly demand Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per day for their services.

“They approach patients who are financially well off and without anyone for support. Most of the people are young and know pretty well that they also run the risk of contracting the Covid infection. They have come to this job because they can get some money,” said sources.