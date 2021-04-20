People return empty handed after COVID vaccine shortage hits Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Districts across Tamil Nadu are staring at a Covid vaccine shortage, even as the Centre decided to begin inoculation for all above the age of 18, on Monday.

In Coimbatore, private hospital representatives who turned up at Regional Vaccine Store (RVS) to collect supplies were sent away empty handed.

They were asked to come after two days, by when fresh stocks are expected. Sources, however, claimed that officials had no idea when fresh stocks would arrive.

“The district ought to have at least 1 lakh doses in stock to run the vaccination programme without any hassles,” said officials. On Sunday, a batch of 5,000 Covaxin doses arrived, and were distributed to health centres.

The situation was far worse in Madurai, where those visiting the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), for both first and second doses of the shot, were sent back home without being inoculated for the second consecutive day.

“I took my first dose of Covidshield on March 3,” said a 24-year-old nurse who works at a dental clinic on North Veli Street.

“Since six weeks have passed, three of us went to the GRH today for the second shot. However, we were informed that Covishield shots had been exhausted.” Several others made similar complaints.

GRH sources said their Covishield stocks had been exhausted by Saturday, 3pm.

While 256 persons received Covishield and 161 persons received Covaxin at the GRH on Saturday, 248 received Covaxin alone at the GRH on Sunday.

The District Immunisation Officer KV Arjun Kumar said that the stock of Covishield was completely exhausted in the district by late afternoon on Saturday, and that Covid vaccination drive in the district is being carried out with the available doses of Covaxin only.

As many as 5,000 doses of Covaxin were received by the district on Saturday. The stock of Covishield is expected to be replenished in a few days, he added.

In Tiruchy, 2,645 people were vaccinated on Monday, of which 1,365 were second doses.

The district has a stock of another 3,000 doses, which is likely to last for another day. In Tiruchy, it’s the supply of Covaxin that is running low, since last Friday.

People were being only administrated Covishield since last week, and only those coming for second doses were being given Covaxin, in big centres like the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. (MGMGH).

On Sunday, the district received 3,000 doses of Covaxin, of which almost 2,000 doses were used on Monday.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Tiruchy Dr Ram Ganesh said that the district has about 1000 doses of Covaxin and 2,000 doses of Covishield left.

“We are expecting more doses of vaccine soon. We have a total of about 3,500 doses, including wastage. We are waiting for a consignment of Covishield vaccines. We vaccinated less than 3,000 people on Monday, and expect the same number on Tuesday,” says Dr Ganesh. The administration expects stocks to be replenished soon.