Plea in HC seeking economic stimulus for private sector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advocate has moved the Madras High Court seeking direction to the Union and State governments to constitute a high-level committee to come out with a welfare scheme providing economic stimulus for workers of the private sector, who lost employment due to partial or complete lockdown.

S K Kalaimuthu Mylavan alleged that the authorities have failed to take sufficient steps to announce stimulus packages as provided by the US to its citizens.According to the petitioner, the second wave of the pandemic has started, and several States have started implementing partial lockdown. Similarly, TN government has also started imposing stricter restrictions.

“Credit facilities offered through banks to the employers will in no way ensure salary protection to the employees till a stimulus scheme is announced for them and strictly implemented,” the petitioner said.