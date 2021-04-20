STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea to govt from textile industry as new Covid restrictions kick in

The industrialists said they had started getting export orders recently and need to complete orders in time to stay afloat.

Published: 20th April 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of workers in job at a textile industry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The textile mills in the State are worried lot after the new restrictions were imposed. Highlighting their plight, the textile manufacturers said the industry was already struggling for survival and now the imposition of fresh restrictions will make things worse. Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA),

Ashwin Chandran, said the textile industry, which comprises of knitting, weaving, spinning, processing and vertically integrated units, works in shifts. The shift timings are normally from 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am.

He said due to the night curfew, industrial units will be able to operate only one shift and workers mobility will be completely restricted during 10 pm to 4 am. “We therefore appeal to the government to include us in continuous process industry category and exempt us from the restriction,” added Chandran. The industrialists said they had started getting export orders recently and need to complete orders in time to stay afloat.

“Most of the units are MSMEs and are facing cash crunch. If we fail to complete our orders many of us will have to face closure. The government should permit us to operate from 10 pm to 4 am otherwise, lakhs of workers will loose livelihood,” said S Vijay Kumar, another textile manufacturer.

Chandran said textile and clothing manufacturing segments is continuous in nature and the government can include it the sector under continuous process industry.

textile industry COVID 19 COVID restrictions
