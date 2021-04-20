Plea to hold Chithirai festival event rejected

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL filed seeking direction to authorities to conduct the ritual of ‘Lord Kallazhagar entering Vaigai river’, which is a part of the Chithirai Festival in Madurai, at least without the participation of devotees.

The litigant EMG Arun Pothiraja of Madurai elaborated on the history and significance of the ritual. If the government intends to avoid large gatherings during the pandemic, it can direct the authorities to perform the rituals without the presence of the public by live-streaming the same, he suggested.

Since essential rituals are being permitted to be conducted with the participation of employees, the authorities should conduct the event of ‘Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river’, he stated and sought a direction for it.

However, a division bench, comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi, reiterated its earlier stand that it is for the authorities to decide and dismissed the PIL.