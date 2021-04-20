Tiruchy Covid patients forced to get admitted? Residents hit out at civic body

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Corporation’s alleged refusal to allow home quarantine for Covid positive patients has irked residents, who have said that they are forced to shell out extra money towards hospitalisation.

The Corporation has allegedly refused home quarantine facility to avoid relatives of patients contracting the virus.

Several patients, in the last few weeks, have allegedly been forced to pay high hospitalisation bills.

“After I tested positive, the doctor advised me for five days of rest at home. Though I have enough facilities for safe quarantine at home, civic body insisted that I get admitted to a hospital. I have ended up paying hospitalisation charges of over Rs 10,000 every day,” rued S Lakshmanan.

With cases on rise in the city and the hospital beds fast filling up, several residents urged the Corporation not to force them to get admitted.

“Home quarantine is being allowed in most of the cities. Why are Tiruchy residents alone being forced to get admitted to hospital?,” L Satish, said.