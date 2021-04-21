14 test Covid positive in Velankanni

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: At least 14 people, including eight women, tested positive in Velankanni on Monday. Officials have declared their area a containment zone. “A lodge owner tested positive a few days ago. We conducted tests on dozens of his contacts and found 13 persons positive.

They have been admitted to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital and their area has been marked containment zone,” Dr A Liakath Ali, district epidemiologist, said. As many as four persons employed in a nationalised bank in Nagapattinam have also tested positive. Active cases in Nagapattinam stood at 1,218, toll at 160 and tally at 11,393.