Achankulam blast: Victims’ compensation cheques bounce

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Twenty-five out of the twenty-seven cheques handed over to family members of the deceased in Achankulam cracker unit blast have bounced, forcing the kin to run from pillar to post and spend what little they have to get the cheques cleared.

The fire mishap at Achankulam Sri Mariyammal Fireworks on February 12 this year claimed the lives of 27 persons and injured at least 30.

Sources said that except for two, all other cheques given by the unit owner have bounced. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Marikkani (63), who is yet to come to terms with the loss of his wife (52) in the accident, said that he was shell-shocked when the cheque bounced. "I deposited it in the bank two or three times, but they said that there was no money in the account," he said.

Ganesamoorthy, a relative of another deceased person, said, "We cannot afford to take leave and go to the banks every now and then to inquire on the status of the cheques. We have to work daily to make ends meet. We believed that the cheques would be cleared on time."

While the family members were provided Rs 50,000 on the spot to conduct rituals of the deceased, a cheque of Rs 5 lakh was given to them from the company's side. However, the cheques have been provided by several persons, including the owner, lessor and lessees. While all of them have bounced, the cheques provided to the kin of deceased Sandhya (19) and Gopal (30) got cleared.

On the flip side, the state government announced a relief amount of Rs 3 lakh and the central government announced Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased persons. While 17 families have received the amount announced by the state government, ten are yet to get them as the Model Code of Conduct came into existence in between. However, there is no information regarding the central government fund, said the CITU members.

CITU firecrackers-match works labourers union district secretary M Mahalakshmi said, "This is not new to us. 11 persons died in the Chippipparai accident on March 20 last year. Their cheques also got bounced. Even before this, there was an accident at Elumichangaipatti of Sattur a few years ago that claimed the lives of nine people. At that time also we had to knock on all the officials' doors to get the cheques cleared."

Mahalakshmi quoted the bank officials saying that there is no money in the accounts of owners and lessors. "So we have to find an alternative way of getting the money as these people depend on that. There are children who lost both their parents, and many have lost their partners. They have to fend for themselves with this money," she added.

She also said that giving a post-dated cheque is one of the ways to ensure that the arrested owners get bail, so they give cheques with the full knowledge that it will get bounced. "As the families do not have the financial background to file a case, they have made this an eyewash to escape the wrath of the relatives at that moment. We had earlier submitted a petition regarding the Sippipparai issue to the District Revenue Officer but no action has been taken yet," she said.

A petition from the CITU firecrackers-match works labourers union, on behalf of the affected families, was submitted to Collector R Kannan seeking his intervention and immediate action in the regard.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kannan said, "Both the Chippipparai and Achankulam issues were brought to my notice only now and immediate action will be taken. The police department has been directed to file a cheque bouncing case. As for the government relief amount, it can be proceeded with only after May 2."