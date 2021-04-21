Covid restrictions: Only 20 people allowed in temple marriages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As of now only 20 persons will be allowed for marriages conducted in temples on auspicious days. Official sources from the department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said, “A large number of marriages take place at temples during festivals and auspicious days. Considering the increase in cases, the number of participants has been restricted to 20.”

Meanwhile, the government held a consultation meeting with religious leaders at secretariat on Tuesday. In the meeting presided by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, 11 religious leaders and representatives from various faiths took part. The leaders expressed their support to the government’s efforts.