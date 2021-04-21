Industries manufacturing essential goods exempted from Covid restrictions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries manufacturing essential commodities and continuous process industries have been exempted from the night curfew and Sunday lockdown

Industries manufacturing essential commodities

Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, sanitation materials oxygen, medical devices, medical textiles, their raw material components and intermediates; food related or food processing industries including food for poultry, pets and animal husbandry; units engaged in production of agricultural inputs including fertilisers, agricultural machinery and components

Under the continuous process industries- these are excluded

Refineries, large steel plants, cement plants, continuous process chemical industries including paints; sugar mills; fertilizers; float glass plants; large foundries with continuous process; tyre manufacturing plants; large paper mills; electronics industries using surface mount technology, including mobile phones and consumer electronic products; automobile manufacturing units that have large foundries, paint shops or other continuous processes and vertically integrated large textile units

The GO has also exempted export and their vendor units

Manufacturing units that supply components or equipment for the defence sector; manufacturing units of automobiles and components and units producing packaging materials

Relaxations are also permitted for these units

Telecommunications, night shift operations of IT/ITES companies workforce to operate from the office; maintenance and operations of data centres and other critical IT infrastructure to support back end operations of medical, financial, transport and other critical services; warehousing activities and industries providing maintenance for the purpose of fire safety, machine safety and worker safety will be permitted