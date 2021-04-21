STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industries manufacturing essential goods exempted from Covid restrictions

Industries manufacturing essential commodities and continuous process industries have been exempted from the night curfew and Sunday lockdown 

Published: 21st April 2021 04:48 AM

Migrant labourers throng the Central Railway Station, suspecting a lockdown, in Chennai on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

Industries manufacturing essential commodities
Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, sanitation materials oxygen, medical devices, medical textiles, their raw material components and intermediates; food related  or food processing industries including food for poultry, pets and animal husbandry; units engaged in production of agricultural inputs including fertilisers, agricultural machinery and components 

Under the continuous process industries- these are excluded
Refineries, large steel plants, cement plants, continuous process chemical industries including paints; sugar mills; fertilizers; float  glass plants; large foundries with continuous process; tyre manufacturing plants; large paper mills; electronics industries using  surface mount technology, including mobile phones and consumer electronic products; automobile manufacturing units that have large  foundries, paint shops or other continuous processes and vertically integrated large textile units

The GO has  also exempted export and their vendor units
Manufacturing units  that supply components or equipment for the defence sector;  manufacturing units of automobiles and components and units producing packaging materials

Relaxations are also permitted  for these units 
Telecommunications, night shift operations of IT/ITES companies  workforce to operate from the office; maintenance and operations of data  centres and other critical IT infrastructure to support back end operations of medical, financial, transport and other critical services;  warehousing activities and industries providing maintenance for the  purpose of fire safety, machine safety and worker safety will be permitted

