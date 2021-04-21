Kovai resident abuses frontline workers, hurls flower pot at them 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Frontline workers are putting their lives on the line in the battle against Covid-19, but don't always receive due support from the public. The viral video of a man abusing and threatening workers in Coimbatore's Gandhipuram on Tuesday highlights the risks these workers face.

A team of Coimbatore Corporation workers, including sanitation and health workers, was involved in containment work on Third Street in Gandhipuram. When they approached the house of one Vaseegaran, workers said he humiliated them and hurled a flower pot at one of them. Also, he snatched the mobile phone from a health worker and threw it down, workers said.

"Our staff went to Gandhipuram Third Street to collect samples from the residents. At that time, the resident (Vaseegaran) shouted at us and grabbed the mobile phone of health supervisor Anandhan and threw it away," said a senior Corporation official.

Based on Anandhan's complaint, Rathnapuri police registered a case against Vaseegaran. Sources said he was running a business and had suffered losses. The announcement of partial lockdown upset him and put him under stress.