Meanwhile, in Madras High Court...

Form panel to curb water pollution, govt told

Chennai: To curb the discharge of harmful industrial effluents into flowing rivers and water bodies, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to constitute an expert body to formulate appropriate measures. “A set of guidelines need to be formulated with appropriate checks and balances before all flowing water in the State turns poisonous. The State should take the matter seriously and invite the best minds to indicate how the quality of flowing water can be preserved,” Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said. The court said, “Every endeavour should be made to ensure that the quality of the water is not compromised or adversely affected by the discharge of effluents or sewage or the likes.” The matter was adjourned to June 6 for the State to come up with a report suggesting remedial measures.

Kallakurichi collectorate: Interim stay lifted

Chennai: The Madras HC has vacated an interim stay restraining the State from carrying out construction works for a new collectorate building for Kallakurichi district on a temple land. “This permission cannot be treated as a blanket waiver of the other sanctions and environmental clearances and the likes that ought to be obtained in the usual course,” the first bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said. This is confined to the impediment imposed by the interim order on the construction and all other sanctions and approvals have to be obtained in accordance with the law, including the contract being awarded upon completing a valid tender process, the court added. The court also appointed an officer nominated by the SBI as valuer to indicate the approximate market value of the temple land that is proposed to be leased out in favour of the State.

Plea seeking use of banned nets dismissed

Chennai: The Madras HC on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking to allow traditional fishermen to continue using the banned purse seine nets and country-made fibre boats even within the 5-km radius from the shore. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “It has to be accepted that it is the prerogative of the executive to take informed decisions. Inter alia it is evident that the executive has applied its mind to the issue and has sought to justify the prohibition on cogent grounds.” The scope of judicial review will not entitle a writ court to interfere in such matters and supplant its view over the executive’s opinion founded on expert advice, said the judges, adding that the petition appears to be filed at the instance of a class of affluent fishermen and that the State’s affidavit indicates traditional fishing never involved purse seine nets.