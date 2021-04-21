STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Madras High Court...

The matter was adjourned to June 6 for the State to come up with a report suggesting remedial measures. 

Published: 21st April 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Form panel to curb water pollution, govt told

Chennai: To curb the discharge of harmful industrial effluents into flowing rivers and water bodies, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to constitute an expert body to formulate appropriate measures. “A set of guidelines need to be formulated with appropriate checks and balances before all flowing water in the State turns poisonous. The State should take the matter seriously and invite the best minds to indicate how the quality of flowing water can be preserved,” Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said. The court said, “Every endeavour should be made to ensure that the quality of the water is not compromised or adversely affected by the discharge of effluents or sewage or the likes.” The matter was adjourned to June 6 for the State to come up with a report suggesting remedial measures. 

Kallakurichi collectorate: Interim stay lifted

Chennai: The Madras HC has vacated an interim stay restraining the State from carrying out construction works for a new collectorate building for Kallakurichi district on a temple land. “This permission cannot be treated as a blanket waiver of the other sanctions and environmental clearances and the likes that ought to be obtained in the usual course,” the first bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said. This is confined to the impediment imposed by the interim order on the construction and all other sanctions and approvals have to be obtained in accordance with the law, including the contract being awarded upon completing a valid tender process, the court added. The court also appointed an officer nominated by the SBI as valuer to indicate the approximate market value of the temple land that is proposed to be leased out in favour of the State. 

Plea seeking use of banned nets dismissed

Chennai: The Madras HC on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking to allow traditional fishermen to continue using the banned purse seine nets and country-made fibre boats even within the 5-km radius from the shore. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “It has to be accepted that it is the prerogative of the executive to take informed decisions. Inter alia it is evident that the executive has applied its mind to the issue and has sought to justify the prohibition on cogent grounds.” The scope of judicial review will not entitle a writ court to interfere in such matters and supplant its view over the executive’s opinion founded on expert advice, said the judges, adding that the petition appears to be filed at the instance of a class of affluent fishermen and that the State’s affidavit indicates traditional fishing never involved purse seine nets. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp