STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Scam detected as dead man ‘tests negative’

He was startled because his wife and father weren’t tested; and his father died on September 22 last year, and his wife wasn’t in Tenkasi.

Published: 21st April 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TENKASI: Vinoth Victor Antony, a native of Surandai in Tenkasi district and a resident of Madampakkam in Chennai, was shocked when he got a message from Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital on Sunday, saying his wife tested positive for coronavirus and his father negative.

He was startled because his wife and father weren’t tested; and his father died on September 22 last year, and his wife wasn’t in Tenkasi. Vinoth (30), a businessman, told TNIE he submitted a petition to the Directorate of Public Health and Tenkasi Collector GS Sameeran regarding the test results and seeking action against those who impersonated his wife and father.

In an audio clip that has gone viral, officials at the Tenkasi control room are heard verifying the names of his father, Anthonyraj, and wife, Jensi (28). Vinoth claimed there is no way they gave swab samples in Tenkasi as the last time he visited Surandai was to vote, and his wife last visited about six months ago. Sameeran said legal action would be taken against the impersonators.

“All samples taken during the past week have been collected and are now being verified with people in the region,” he said.  Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital superintendent Dr R Jesline said giving such false information is a criminal offence.

Youngsters now at greater risk?
Unlike last year, many youngsters now have severe Covid symptoms, and this wave has so far killed about 10 young people in TN who had no comorbidities. “Many youngsters are presenting respiratory symptoms and pneumonia. Early admission may save their lives,” said RGGGH dean Dr E Theranirajan 

Kovai kids falling ill
This year alone, 2,775 children in Coimbatore under the age of 14 got Covid-19, compared to 2,318 between March and December 2020 

TN tracker 79,804

Active cases

  • 99,246 more people tested
  • 10,13,378 tally
  • 13,205 toll
  • 3,711 new cases, 17 deaths in Chennai
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid death COVID 19
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp