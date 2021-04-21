Scam detected as dead man ‘tests negative’

Sreemathi M By

TENKASI: Vinoth Victor Antony, a native of Surandai in Tenkasi district and a resident of Madampakkam in Chennai, was shocked when he got a message from Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital on Sunday, saying his wife tested positive for coronavirus and his father negative.

He was startled because his wife and father weren’t tested; and his father died on September 22 last year, and his wife wasn’t in Tenkasi. Vinoth (30), a businessman, told TNIE he submitted a petition to the Directorate of Public Health and Tenkasi Collector GS Sameeran regarding the test results and seeking action against those who impersonated his wife and father.

In an audio clip that has gone viral, officials at the Tenkasi control room are heard verifying the names of his father, Anthonyraj, and wife, Jensi (28). Vinoth claimed there is no way they gave swab samples in Tenkasi as the last time he visited Surandai was to vote, and his wife last visited about six months ago. Sameeran said legal action would be taken against the impersonators.

“All samples taken during the past week have been collected and are now being verified with people in the region,” he said. Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital superintendent Dr R Jesline said giving such false information is a criminal offence.

