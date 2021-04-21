Tenkasi: Seven students, Two teachers turn Covid positive

By Express News Service

TENKASI: As many as two government school teachers and seven students tested Covid-19 positive in Alangulam on Monday. Samples were collected from the teachers and class XII students of Matrandhai Government Higher Secondary School after a teacher, who went to Sivagiri for election duty, tested positive.

Sources said, that the affected students are from Matranthai, Udayampuli, Nalangurichi Pudhur, Karumpuliyuthu and nearby villages. “ Parents of positive students’ classmates fear their kids might get affected if they attend classes or appear in the examinations,” said sources.