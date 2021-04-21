TN gets 6 lakh additional Covid vaccine doses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of a dire Covid vaccine shortage, Tamil Nadu has received six lakhs additional doses from the Centre. Presently, the State has 9.3 lakh doses. Among the newly received doses, Chennai and its surrounding districts have got the lion’s share of 1,83,190 doses.

C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday said that the vaccines have been distributed to all the centres across the State. “On behalf of the CM, I thank the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for expediting our request,” Vijayabaskar said.

He said that Tamil Nadu would not be short of oxygen support as the State has a 400-ton production capacity a day and now 240 tonnes are being used in a day. “Our storage capacity is 1,200 tonnes,” he said. He also denied allegations regarding lack of oxygen support for children dying in Vellore.

Vijayabaskar said that the State’s healthcare setup was strengthened in the first wave. Vijayabaskar also urged people not to gather in big numbers at the Omandurar GH and King’s Hospital by themselves. “The delay in hospital admission is because of a large crowd. Patients must come to bigger hospitals as per their severity,” he said.