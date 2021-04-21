STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNCPR forms panel to look into child trafficking cases

The Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights has constituted a two-member committee to inquire into the recent incidents of child trafficking from Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts.

Published: 21st April 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

missing children, kidnapping, child trafficking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) has constituted a two-member committee to inquire into the recent incidents of child trafficking reported from Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts.

TNCPCR member V Ramaraj said a recommendation had been submitted to the Commission recently to set up a panel to inquire if there were any lapses in handling the case in which a child was sold by her parents to a businessman for Rs 10 lakh. Other cases the panel would look into are one of a child who was sexually assaulted by 12 people in Namakkal and another of two boys from Erode whose parents allegedly planned to sacrifice them. An inquiry was conducted into the cases and a report were submitted, he said.

"The TNCPCR chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy, after considering the inquiry reports and the recommendations, ordered the constitution of a two-member committee to inquire these cases. This committee has the powers of a civil court. The committee will inquire into the case at Erode on Wednesday (April 21), Namakkal on Thursday, and Salem on Friday. The concerned District Collectors, District SPs and District Child Protection Officers have been informed about the committee," Ramaraj added.

He further pointed out that if any lapses are found in any of these cases, the committee would recommend department-level action against the erring officials. Malliga Selvaraj is one of the members of the panel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child trafficking TNCPCR
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp