Travel agency owner held for creating fake Covid test reports

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday for creating fake RT-PCR test reports for passengers. S Dinesh reportedly owns a travel agency -- Lakshmi Ganapathy online ticket booking agency -- near Bargur. Sources said Bargur GH Chief Medical Officer Ezhilarasi visited the agency located on Tirupathur Road based on a tip-off and found six fake RT-PCR reports with the Bargur government hospital's stamp and a doctor's signature. These fake reports claimed that samples were collected from the passengers on Tuesday and the test results were declared on Wednesday. A mismatch was found in the hospital's stamp and signatures of the doctors, said sources.

Bargur Inspector of Police Murali said the suspect's electronic items were seized for investigation. He believed that four of passengers in whose names the reports were created could be from Tamil Nadu while the other two could be from other states.

Joint Director of Health Service P Paramasivan said, "People from Bargur and surroundings have been traveling to other states for their businesses and he has been producing fake reports. The police are investigating it."

Following a complaint from Ezhilarasi, S Dinesh (29) from Sathalapalli was arrested under sections 420 ( cheating), 465 ( forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 ( using as genuine a forged 1 ( document or electronic record) of the IPC. He was remanded to Krishnagiri sub-jail on Monday night. Deputy Director of health services Govindhan was unavailable for comment.