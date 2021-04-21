Vellore hospital deaths, probe on

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Following the death of seven patients on a single day, allegedly due to snap in oxygen supply, director of Tamil Nadu medical education Dr Narayanababu, held a probe grilling the doctors, nurses and other concerned staff.

He landed on GVMCH, Adukkambarai, in Vellore, on Monday night and visited the Covid wards and other critical care wards, where the seven patients died and verified the records. Narayanababu, also inspected the oxygen plants and checked the supply network which was alleged to have developed glitches, leading snapping of supply.

