STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

50% of TN’s Covid tally from five districts alone

Inter-district travel restrictions must definitely be looked at to contain cases,” said an official.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid cases in Tamil Nadu touched a new high of 11,681 infections and 53 deaths on Wednesday, with five districts, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Coimbatore, accounting for over 50 per cent of the day’s caseload. This has raised concerns on the need to restrict inter-district travel.

Health officials, on condition of anonymity, have said a decision needs to be taken at a higher level on such restrictions soon, given that 50 per cent of cases are concentrated in these five districts. “This is normally done with the approval of the CM and the Health Minister, and different departments. Inter-district travel restrictions must definitely be looked at to contain cases,” said an official.

Dr K Kolandasamy, former director of public health, said travel restrictions must be brought in air-conditioned buses and coaches of trains that are plying inter-district. “Open-ventilated buses won’t be as dangerous as the closed ones,” he said, adding that non-essential activists, like cinema and religious worship places, must be restricted till cases come down.

The five districts have also accounted for about 50 per cent of the caseload in all 37 districts that now stands at 10,25,059. These five districts have 5,20,073 cases as of now. On Wednesday alone, these very districts have recorded 6,198 cases (about 53 per cent). With as many as 2,94,073 total cases, Chennai accounts for 28 per cent of the total State tally. Coincidentally, even during the peak recorded last year, Chennai and its surrounding districts contributed to the maximum of the State’s tally.

‘Only sustainable strategy against Covid is to reduce fresh index cases’

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the only sustainable strategy against Covid is for containment and reduction of fresh index cases. “We may get more cases due to contacts this time. We aim to reduce index cases,” Radhakrishnan told Express. The cases saw a steep rise in April with the daily-case average at 8,931 from April 11 to April 21. During this period, the State recorded a whopping 98,243 cases.

Meanwhile, experts said that the reflection of cases is higher in Chennai and surrounding districts because of biased testing. “There are better testing facilities in the city and nearby areas. So the reflection is higher,” said Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Gleneagles Global Health City. He added that travel restrictions are difficult at this stage and there could only be disaster mitigation efforts. “Travel restrictions may starve the poor.

I would rather focus on getting people to respect social distancing and Covid safety norms,” said Swaminathan, adding that only a full lockdown would be the way to go incase nothing works. Chennai’s hospitals, too, are facing a bed-stress with the rising number of cases. On Wednesday, the city recorded 3,750 new cases and 18 deaths. The number of active cases in Chennai stands a little shy of the 30,000-mark, at 29,256.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Covid case COVID 19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp