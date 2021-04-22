As devotees are not allowed, Kallazhagar ethir sevai to go live 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The ‘ethir sevai’ of Lord Kallazhagar to be conducted from April 26 to April 30, as part of the Chithirai festival, is to be streamed live online, as devotees are not allowed to participate in the festivities.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer (in-charge) of Kallazhagar Temple T Anitha, devotees are prohibited from taking part in the rituals of ethir sevai, including a procession of the presiding deities and the special poojas, as per the Covid protocols issued by the state government that has barred the public participation in religious festivals.

Similarly, devotees are prohibited from sprinkling holy water at the presiding deity or to garland the idols. However, the devotees would be allowed inside the temple premises for darshan on all five days, only after 10.30 am.

The ethir sevai of Lord Kallazhagar that is to be held within the temple premises is to be streamed online on tn.hrce.gov.in, alagarkovil.org and the temple’s official YouTube channel - Arulmigu Kallalagar Thirukkoil, Alagarkoil.

Also, LED screens are to be erected to telecast the ethir sevai special poojas from April 26 to April 30, at places like the Alagarkoil bus stand, Vandiyur Veeraraghava Perumal temple, Tallakulam Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple.