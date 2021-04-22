STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

As devotees are not allowed, Kallazhagar ethir sevai to go live 

Similarly, devotees are prohibited from sprinkling holy water at the presiding deity or to garland the idols.

Published: 22nd April 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees splash water as Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai river as part of Chithirai Festival of the famous Meenakshi Temple in Madurai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The ‘ethir sevai’ of Lord Kallazhagar to be conducted from April 26 to April 30, as part of the Chithirai festival, is to be streamed live online, as devotees are not allowed to participate in the festivities. 

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer (in-charge) of Kallazhagar Temple T Anitha, devotees are prohibited from taking part in the rituals of ethir sevai, including a procession of the presiding deities and the special poojas, as per the Covid protocols issued by the state government that has barred the public participation in religious festivals. 

Similarly, devotees are prohibited from sprinkling holy water at the presiding deity or to garland the idols. However, the devotees would be allowed inside the temple premises for darshan on all five days, only after 10.30 am.

The ethir sevai of Lord Kallazhagar that is to be held within the temple premises is to be streamed online on tn.hrce.gov.in, alagarkovil.org and the temple’s official YouTube channel - Arulmigu Kallalagar Thirukkoil, Alagarkoil.

Also, LED screens are to be erected to telecast the ethir sevai special poojas from April 26 to April 30, at places like the Alagarkoil bus stand, Vandiyur Veeraraghava Perumal temple, Tallakulam Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Kallazhagar
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp