Covid restrictions once again come to bug banana farmers

Covid restrictions have once again rattled plantain farmers in the delta as they have no choice but to let the leaves of their produce wither.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:11 PM

The prices that banana farmers are getting are not nearly enough to make up for the cost of harvesting and transportation.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Covid restrictions have once again rattled plantain farmers in the delta as they have no choice but to let the leaves of their produce wither.

One of the reasons for the dwindling sales of the crop is the shrinkage of the market for the plantains. Following the restrictions, the curbs put on temple festivals and large gatherings have cut down its sales. Speaking to TNIE, banana leaf exporter and district president of Banana Leaf Traders Association, Thanjavur, M Mathialagan said, "Temple festivals and weddings require banana leaves throughout the year. On average, 10 lakh banana leaves were transported to other districts per day. Owing to the lockdown restrictions, 50 crores worth of loss has been estimated in Thanjavur alone. The whole delta region loss is estimated to be worth 70 crores in the next two weeks."

He added that many farmers are thinking of giving up banana cultivation. "As many as 10,000 leaves are going to waste daily. We request the government to compensate the farmers and traders during such times," Mathialagan said.

Veerasekaran, a banana farmer from Tiruchy said, "Due to the curfew we were unable to send banana leaves to our regular customers in bulk to other districts."

He added that earlier the farmers would just spend Rs 60 per bundle for transporting the leaves by omnibuses. However, now, due to the unavailability of such buses, they have to transport it via lorries for which they have to spend Rs 150 - 200 per bundle. (Farmers have to send 150 bundles minimum per trip). "With transportation cost taking a major toll on the farmers and a dip in market prices, we have decided to not harvest the crop," said Veerasekaran

According to sources, a single plantain leaf (2 feet long) which was sold at Rs 2 - 5 rupees apiece had dropped to just 50 paise in the retail market. Official sources said that the market status may stabilise later in May after the announcement of the election result. "Action would be taken to address the transportation issues," they said.

