Erode: Rescued child labourers not given stipend for 5 years in Erode

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: For the past few years now, students enrolled under the National Child Labour Programme (NCLP) in the district have not received their monthly stipend of Rs 400, potentially discouraging them from continuing education and raising chances of a relapse into child labour.

According to NCLP officials, funds have not been released to special schools in 16 districts. "Some districts have received a part of their due, and we are also hopeful of receiving funds soon," said an official. After being rescued from child labour, children are taught at special schools for two years before mainstreaming them in government schools. Currently, there are 294 students studying at 15 special schools under the NCLP in Erode.

The monthly stipend, which stood at Rs 150 earlier, was enhanced to Rs 400 in 2017  following demands from students, parents and education activists.

Natraj of Sudar, an NGO that runs six special schools in hilly areas in the district, said that the lack of stipend had led to lower enrollment in the special schools over the past five years. "This year, the number of students fell by 50 compared to the last," he added.

As the schools remain shut since March 2020, many students have migrated along with their parents in search of work. "Usually, special schools don't have summer holidays to prevent children from going back to work. With the schools now being closed, it will be a big task to find out where the students are and whether they have gotten back into child labour," rued Natraj.

