Expect slight delay in Tamil Nadu poll results owing to Covid protocols: CEO Sahoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just 10 days to go, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday said that the announcement of election results on May 2 will be delayed slightly, owing to the safety protocols being followed in view of the pandemic.

“However, we are planning to announce maximum rounds of results before 12 pm on that day,” he said. The EVMs and VVPAT units that have been stored in 75 centres across the State, will be counted that day.

Speaking to reporters, Sahoo said that the poll panel was considering to reduce the number of tables for counting so as to contain the Covid spread at the centres.

“As per manuals issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), arrangements have been made. We are looking for additional measures to mitigate the spread of the infection,” he added.

Later in the day, Sahoo also held a meeting with District Election Officers (DEO) across the State regarding preparatory arrangements.

According to sources, the EC has asked health officials if they would be able to conduct RT-PCR tests for all the staff engaged in the process.

EC officials however, have said that no decision has been taken on the same yet.

Meanwhile, on the complaint lodged by MNM chief Kamal Haasan over alleged laxity in the security arrangements at strong rooms, Sahoo said there was no violation of the EC protocol at any of the counting centres.

“We have received reports from the DEOs. It has been clarified that there were no lapses,” he said.