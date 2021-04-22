STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Folk artistes in depths of despair

The summer months are usually the most productive for folk artistes, as cultural programmes like street plays, stage dramas and stilt arts are organised in villages as part of temple festivals.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Uncertainty and insecurity clouding their existence, thousands of performing artists, based in rural villages of the State, are fearing penury and starvation as Covid restrictions have deprived them of their livelihood.

The summer months are usually the most productive for folk artistes, as cultural programmes like street plays, stage dramas and stilt arts are organised in villages as part of temple festivals. However, the night lockdown, which came into effect on April 20, has caught them off guard.

“From Chithirai to Aani in Tamil calendar, we used to get good number of bookings because temple festivals are held across the State. But with the night lockdown, we have lost everything,” rues Ammu, an artiste from Arani, Tiruvannamalai district.

The night lockdown has come as a big blow for the artistes because their performance timing is between 10 pm and 5 am. These programmes are primarily held to keep the audience awake throughout the night. The artistes’ hopes of making a comeback to the stage after losing out last year owing to total lockdown are dashed now.

“Last year, we lost everything because of the lockdown during the summer months. We hoped to make good the loss this time around, but our hopes have been dashed with the enforcement of the night curfew,” laments S Kumaran of Chetpet, Tiruvannamalai.

Transgenders are a major part of street theatre troupes and the programmes help them earn a decent living. Their future looks bleak now. “When film shooting is allowed and cinema theatres are permitted to run shows, why can’t they allow us to perform in front of a small crowd in villages,” asks Ashok alias Ishwarya, a transgender artist from Ranipet.

The paltry dole given by the government is too little to make ends meet for the artistes. Ishwarya fumed, “Covid virus is not going to kill us but without our livelihood, we are going to die out of starvation.”

Not only performing artistes, shed-making workers and operators of public address systems too are feeling the heat.

The artistes have urged the government to relax the restrictions for temple festivals and other events where cultural programmes are staged in villages. “The government should consider easing the restrictions to help us earn some money. We can follow all Covid safety norms,” demands Ammu, who learnt the art from her father.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
folk artistes cultural programmes night lockdown
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp