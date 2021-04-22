STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

High and dry: Farmers’ 6-yr wait for G.O. on advance kar cultivation continues

Citing water shortage the Public Works Department (PWD) had not released water for advance kar cultivation in the region in the last five years.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Thamirabarani river interlinking

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Keeping their fingers crossed, the farmers at the lower riparian of river Thamirabarani have appealed to the State government to release water for advance Kar cultivation.

Citing water shortage the Public Works Department (PWD) had not released water for advance kar cultivation in the region in the last five years.

Condemning the PWD officials, the farmers cultivating paddy, banana and betel vines said that they would stage a road blockade at Mukkani on April 26 if the authorities fail to release water by April 25. 

As on Tuesday, the water level in Papanasam dam that has a full capacity of 143 ft is 105.20 ft, while Servalaru dam has 118.04 ft of water as against its full capacity of 156 ft.

A paddy farmer Rajendran of Naserath said that the PWD should release water to all the four channels in Thoothukudi district (including the east and west channels branching from Marudhur anaicut) for advance kar cultivation as the water level in both the dams are above 100 feet. "If it is delayed further, the farmers could not carry out cultivation as South West monsoon would intervene at the time of harvesting," he claimed.

Farmers who depend on north and south channels for cultivation said that the PWD should ascertain the storage position in March itself and should have taken steps to release the water by April 1 for advance kar.

When asked, a PWD official said that the government orders state that the advance kar water is applicable only for paddy crops. "But the farmers in the tail end of Thamirabarani predominantly cultivate cash crops like banana and betel vine creepers. The G.O. does not cover these crops for kar cultivation," he said.

PWD Executive Engineer Annadurai said that the water is sufficient only for irrigating 8,124 acres belonging to 'A' group farmers. "The scope for receiving water during southwest monsoon is very bleak. So water cannot be released for all the areas. However, water could be released only after the State government issues G.O. for the release. Due to elections, the proposal is pending with Election Commission of India (ECI) for clearance, as Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place," he added.

When contacted Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, said that she has requested the top officials to take steps immediately to release water for advance kar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thamirabarani Public Works Department Kar cultivation
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp